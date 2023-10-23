Hamas Terrorists Had Chemical Weapon Instructions.

Israeli officials have reported that during the October 7 attack that marked the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, some Hamas terrorists were found carrying instructions related to cyanide-based chemical bombs. This information was discovered on USB devices that the terrorists had in their possession. The USBs were recovered from the bodies of Hamas fighters who entered Kibbutz Be’eri in Southern Israel at the outset of the conflict.

According to Israeli intelligence, there is a concern that these Hamas terrorists intended to carry out attacks in a manner similar to the tactics used by ISIS. Israeli authorities have stated that this discovery suggests an intention by Hamas to use chemical weapons as part of their terror attacks against civilians. Israel has conveyed this information in a cable to its embassies.