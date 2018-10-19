In Brief: I see these movies so you don’t have to. If this crap is your thing, enjoy.



Halloween offers no new tricks and isn’t much of a treat. In 40-years — including this one — there have been 11 Halloween movies. They all look pretty much the same. Jamie Lee Curtis has played Laurie Strode in five of them. The last time we saw Curtis do Strode was 20 years ago in the film Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later.

It was — pun intended — pretty watered down and ended with Strode whacking Myers’ head off with an axe. There’s no attempt to explain how, in 2018, the guy ends up in an asylum for the insane after having his head severed. It turns out the explanation is that the other sequels are to be discounted and we’re to act like they never happened and that Myers was in an asylum the whole time.

Oooookkkkkaaayyyyy.

Anyway, Myers is a classic horror movie character and apparently — headless or not — they never die. Pondering his previous demise doesn’t change the reality before us now. You don’t really need to know a lot about the plot. As noted earlier, it looks much the same as the other 10. Myers gets loose from his captors and wants to find, and kill his sister.

And, oh, what a surprise, he stabs, guts and chokes a lot of people to death along the way.

Halloween is directed and co-written by David Gordon Green (Stronger, Our Brand is Crisis). His co-writers are actor Danny McBride and TV writer Jeff Fradley. To their credit, Green, McBride and Fradley do this one like the original. It’s definitely rated R and is violent but it’s not super gory.

While a masked psychopath wandering about a community often pruning and then killing characters in various violent ways appeals to some, it has never appealed to me. Plus, how many ways can Myers, and the clones that followed, kill people and not be repetitive to the point of banality?

While it’s always nice to see Curtis, she doesn’t have much to do with this character that she hasn’t already done. She’s angry, intense, testy, armed to the teeth and determined to do away with her brother once and for all.

Ironically, that leads us to that severed head from some 20 years ago. No matter how many times Myers dies, he just keeps coming back. Maybe Curtis’ plan is to do a new version of the movie every 20 years. Next time around she’ll be 80, probably in a wheel chair and her psycho brother will be chasing her around in a walker.

Director: David Gordon Green

Stars: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Will Patton, Haluk Bilginer, Toby Huss, Jibrail Nantambu

Rated R for violence, mature themes, drug use. Halloween has no new tricks and isn’t much of a treat. Give this one a 2 on the Average Joe Movie o to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.