Half Time, Super Bowl LIII By Jeff Thomas | Feb 3, 2019 @ 5:01 PM It's Half Time in Superbowl LIII in Atlanta. The Patriots lead by a field goal…3 to 0. It ties the lowest half time score with Superbowl IX