Habitat for Humanity truck stolen

PORTLAND, OR. A pickup truck that belongs to Habitat for Humanity was stolen from a work site in Northeast Portland. The truck was gone when volunteers showed up for work at 57th and Killingsworth the morning of October 31st. Assistant site supervisor Natan Lommasson says one day before the theft someone siphoned gas from the truck. Since last summer, crews from Habitat for Humanity and thousands of volunteers have been building 15 homes in the Cully neighborhood development. The homes’ future owners have also poured in at least 200 volunteer work hours, each. Lommasson says now they have to borrow a truck or pay extra to have supplies delivered. The stolen truck is a white, 2004 Chevy Silverado with a blue swish decal on the side. It has Oregon license plate 437 HDP.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.