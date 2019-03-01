Gym Roof Collapses At Thurston High School

SPRINGFIELD, Ore: About a foot of snow has caused the roof of the auxiliary gym at Thurston High.

Luckily, because of a snow day, no students were on campus and no one was hurt. A four foot beam that runs the length of the building fell to the floor, and there is also some bowing in the walls, as seen here:

A basketball tournament that was scheduled in the main gym at Thurston has been relocated due to the close proximity to the secondary gym.

District officials are checking all buildings in the district to make sure they’re safe, and students will not be allowed in to any buildings until the district’s assessments are complete.