Gunshot Fired In Troutdale Carjacking

Apr 2, 2021 @ 11:21am

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A gunshot was fired during a carjacking in Troutdale.  A man says two people robbed him in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Frontage Road just after 6:30 on Thursday morning.  He was not injured.

The suspects were seen driving the stolen vehicle on I-84 westbound near Northeast 122nd Avenue.  They were arrested when they stopped near Southeast 87th and Division.  A firearm was recovered.

34-year-old Hung Cam Tat, and Mahad Farah, 35, are charged with robbery.  Tat is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Hung Cam Tat, 34.
Mahad Farah, 35.
