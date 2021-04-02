Gunshot Fired In Troutdale Carjacking
TROUTDALE, Ore. — A gunshot was fired during a carjacking in Troutdale. A man says two people robbed him in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Frontage Road just after 6:30 on Thursday morning. He was not injured.
The suspects were seen driving the stolen vehicle on I-84 westbound near Northeast 122nd Avenue. They were arrested when they stopped near Southeast 87th and Division. A firearm was recovered.
34-year-old Hung Cam Tat, and Mahad Farah, 35, are charged with robbery. Tat is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.