Guns. Mental Illness. Mass Shootings

I can almost bet that after you read the slug of this story, you are already tensed up and ready for a debate about gun laws. Whatever side you take, there’s a good chance you feel strongly about it and no tragic story is going to get you to change your mind. We have certainly had a lot of tragic stories involving guns. I believe we can all agree on that. But, where we go from here is where it gets sticky.

So, here are the questions I want to ask of you. Do we need tougher gun laws? How do we keep mentally ill people from getting guns? What defines a mentally ill person? WHO decides a mentally ill person? Can family members play a role by telling police or doctors that someone is unstable? I’ve posted a couple of links before but would love to hear what you have to say.

Please keep this kind. I’m really just asking for ideas to fix the carnage. That’s all.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/guns-and-mental-illness-how-do-you-judge-who-shouldnt-get-weapons/

https://www.rand.org/research/gun-policy/analysis/mass-shootings.html