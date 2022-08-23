Guns & Drugs Seized From Convicted Felon In Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — A traffic stop early Tuesday morning put a convicted felon back behind bars.

Officers pulled over the suspect’s vehicle around 1:00am and found a loaded gun that did not have a serial number along with an extended magazine. The man is not legally allowed to have guns due to a court order.

Officers also recovered ammunition, fentanyl pills, meth and needles.

“This is an example of what our officers work hard to take off the streets,” said Tigard Police.

The driver was wanted on a warrant and was driving with a suspended license. A passenger who also had a warrant was arrested.