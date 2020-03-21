      Breaking News
Gunfire On NE Hassalo Street Wounds One

Mar 21, 2020 @ 6:34am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot at Northeast 87th and Hassalo on Friday night.  Police responded to the area just after 9:00 after getting reports of gunfire.

Officers found bullet casings in the street.  Two occupied homes and a car were hit.

The man showed up at a hospital by private vehicle.  He was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.  There’s no information just yet on the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at (503) 823-4106 or via email.

