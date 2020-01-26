Gunfire In North Portland’s Portsmouth Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A hail of gunfire in North Portland sent bullets flying into two homes and a parked car early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight.
Officers found evidence in McCoy Park on North Trenton Street and bullet strikes in two homes on the east side of the park along Newman Avenue that were occupied. Bullets penetrated into the living area of both homes, but did not strike anybody. Nobody was inside the parked car.
Police have not released information about suspects.