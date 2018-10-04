Gun Seized At Salem Elementary School

Salem, Oregon-At 1 pm deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to Four Corners Elementary School in Salem, after staff located an unloaded handgun in the backpack of a 10 year old student.

The gun was located after other students saw the weapon and told staff members at the school.

Deputy Chris Bangs, a School Resource Officer charged with investigating the incident was quoted as saying, “Today’s events reflect our daily efforts in our school to empower our students that when they see something to say something.

Deputies are working with partners at the Salem Keizer School District and the student’s parents. The completed investigation will be referred to the Marion Juvenile Department for review.