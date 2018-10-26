Gun Scare Inside Portland Fred Meyers

Portland, Oregon – A man responsible for a scare at a North Portland Fred Meyer has been arrested. Shoppers reported someone had a gun inside the store on Interstate Avenue last night. Several people called 911. One even thought they heard the gun go off. Police tracked down the suspect, David Huntley. They say he actually only had a holster, not a gun. But they say he was holding it up like it was a gun. The 46-year-old is now facing menacing and disorderly conduct charges.

Read more from Police:

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 4:09 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the Fred Meyer, located at 7404 North Interstate Avenue, on the report there was a man inside the store brandishing a firearm.

As officers responded to the location witnesses provided emergency call takers with a description of the suspect, his actions, and location. Multiple callers to 9-1-1 reported the man was armed with a handgun and one caller reported he fired what was reportedly a gun inside the store. When officers arrived they contacted witnesses. The witnesses provided officers with the last known location of the suspect. Officers located a man matching the suspect’s description on the sidewalk on the west side of the Fred Meyer. The man was taken into custody without incident.

After the suspect was taken into custody, officers searched the area and with the assistance of a community member located an object. Based on information learned during the investigation, officers believe the object was what witnesses inside the store believed to be a handgun. Upon closer inspection of the object, officers and witnesses determined the item was a black handgun holster (A photograph of the handgun holster has been provided with this press release). Officers canvassed the area where the suspect reportedly fired gun and did not locate evidence of gunfire. Witnesses later informed officers the black handgun holster is what they had seen in the suspect’s possession and believed to be a handgun. Investigators believe the suspect held the black handgun holster as though it was a firearm.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old David M. Huntley. Huntley was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Menacing, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Trespass in the Second Degree, and a Probation Violation for a previous conviction of Possession of Cocaine.

###PPB###