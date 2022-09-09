Gun Fight In NW Portland Injures One, Suspect Arrested

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — A gun fight on Friday morning injured one person and sent another to jail.

Police say the suspect brought out a gun at Northwest 23rd and Kearney around 7:10am. There was a struggle over the gun and it fired.

The suspect hit a man in the face with a pistol. He was taken to the hospital.

The armed person tried to get away, but witnesses directed officers towards the suspect. They have not yet been identified. A gun was seized during the arrest.