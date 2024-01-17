Guinness World Records Suspends ‘Oldest Dog Ever’ Title For Portuguese Canine During A Review

FILE – Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo Portuguese dog, poses for a photo with his Guinness World Record certificates for the oldest dog, at his home in Conqueiros, central Portugal, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age. Bobi’s owner said Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, that the dog passed away Saturday at 31 years and 165 days of age. (AP Photo/ Jorge Jeronimo, File)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year.

The publication says it is reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.

The guard dog was proclaimed as the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever last February.

He died last October.

The dog was a breed that has an average life expectancy of 10 to 14 years.

The dog’s owner defended the title, saying Guinness World Records had spent a year checking the record claim.