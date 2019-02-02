Guide Dog Badly Hurt In Crash

Clackamas County, Oregon – The search is on for a hit and run driver who badly injured a blind woman’s guide dog. It happened Tuesday night near Clackamas Town Center. Tiffany Taylor tells News Partner KGW, her dog Sapphire took a step into the cross walk, then the leash was ripped out of her hand. Then should heard her dog crying a short ways away. Sapphire was throw about 20 feet. She suffered a bad head injury and broken leg. The dog won’t be able to work with her anymore. Tiffany was not hurt. Tiffany had to wait two years to get her yellow lab. Guide Dog Service vets in Boring will try to help Sapphire recover. Deputies are asking for your help to catch the driver. If you know anything call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.