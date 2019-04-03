Guatemala Teen Missing In Washington County

Washington County, Oregon – A young girl from Guatemala is missing this morning in Washington County. Police say 17-year-old Beatriz Ramirez was last seen around 7pm last night at her aunt’s home, near Southwest TV Highway and 331st. That’s between Hillsboro and Cornelius. Ramirez has only been in the U.S. for about three weeks. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, with black and white Converse shoes. Call police if you see her.

