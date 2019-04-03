Guatemala Teen Missing In Washington County

Washington County, Oregon – A young girl from Guatemala is missing this morning in Washington County. Police say 17-year-old Beatriz Ramirez was last seen around 7pm last night at her aunt’s home, near Southwest TV Highway and 331st. That’s between Hillsboro and Cornelius. Ramirez has only been in the U.S. for about three weeks. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, with black and white Converse shoes. Call police if you see her.
On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a missing, endangered teenage girl.
Edilima “Beatriz” Morales Ramirez, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. at her aunt’s home near SW Tualatin Valley Hwy & SW 331st Ave (between Hillsboro & Cornelius).
Beatriz is here from Guatemala and has only been in the United States for about three weeks.
She left the house without any clothing, money, or her phone. She has no known friends or other family in the area and does not know how to use public transportation.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and light blue jeans with black & white Converse shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.