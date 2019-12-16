      Weather Alert

‘Grinch’ Vandalizes Christmas Decorations in Woodland

Dec 15, 2019 @ 6:02pm

WOODLAND, Wash. —  The ‘Grinch’ has been making the rounds in Woodland.  There were several reports of Christmas decorations vandalized on Saturday night at homes and at least one business.

A security camera caught someone stab an inflatable snowman in a front yard on Raspberry Lane.  Another home was hit right around the corner on Marty Loop.  The owner of Store a Wile Storage says their decorations were slashed as well.

The suspect was seen getting into the passenger seat in a dark-colored pick-up truck.

