‘Grinch’ Vandalizes Christmas Decorations in Woodland
WOODLAND, Wash. — The ‘Grinch’ has been making the rounds in Woodland. There were several reports of Christmas decorations vandalized on Saturday night at homes and at least one business.
A security camera caught someone stab an inflatable snowman in a front yard on Raspberry Lane. Another home was hit right around the corner on Marty Loop. The owner of Store a Wile Storage says their decorations were slashed as well.
The suspect was seen getting into the passenger seat in a dark-colored pick-up truck.