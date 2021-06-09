Gresham’s Oldest Homicide Case Solved

GRESHAM, Ore– The case dates back to the 80’s, using today’s DNA technology Gresham police identified and arrested 58 year old Robert Plympton of Troutdale. he was taken into custody Tuesday June 8, 2021. He’s accused of the murder of 19 year old Barbara Mae Tucker.
Tucker was a Business student at Mt. Hood Community College. The evening of her death, she was trying to flag cars down by the college on Kane Road. The next morning a fellow student found her body in some bushes on the campus. She was sexually assaulted and beaten to death. A recently made DNA profile match connected detectives with Plympton so they could make the arrest after 41 years.