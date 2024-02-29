Black History: Gresham’s First Black Firefighter

As we close out Black History Month, we wanted to speak with the first Black Firefighter in Gresham’s history.

Before Lt. Jeff Hairston became a firefighter, he was a pro baseball player with the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees, and eventually became a teacher at Portland Public Schools…and he says being a pro athlete translated well to becoming a firefighter.

Although Chief Hairston has been a Gresham firefighter for almost 20 years…there’s still room for improvement when it comes to diversity in the department. During the George Floyd Protests, Chief Hairston once found himself with two other Black Firefighters on June 19th, 2020 as the only ones on the fire truck, and he had to make sure it was documented. He remembers the moment like it was yesterday.

Lt Jeff Hairston recommends that if minorities are interested in becoming firefighter…besides heading to a local fire station to express their interest…stay positive and resilient in their pursuit to chase that goal.