Gresham Truck Driver Collecting Donations For CA Fire Victims

Gresham, Oregon – At least 44 people dead, more than 200 people still missing, an entire town destroyed by fire. That’s what’s happening in Northern California in what used to be the town of Paradise. Now, a Gresham truck driver is stepping up to help the wildfire victims in Northern California. Justin Pratt says he knows plenty of people, his wife’s family included, who lost so much in the fire. He tells News partner KGW he’s asking for everything from non-perishable food items to new-or-lightly-used clothing.

Gresham Toyota is the drop off site. Pratt plans to pack up the big rig and head to California late Friday or early Saturday.

Image of Justin courtesy of Newspartner KGW.