KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Gresham Stabbing Victim Dies, Suspect Arrested And Charged With Murder

November 30, 2023 1:07PM PST
Share
Gresham Stabbing Victim Dies, Suspect Arrested And Charged With Murder
Photo: Gresham Police

Gresham, Ore. — Wednesday, the victim of a stabbing incident in Gresham, Justin Corniel-Tapec, 33, succumbed to his injuries at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The stabbing occurred on Nov. 22, prompting officers to respond to a 911 call reporting the incident just before 3:45 p.m. The location was NE Hogan Rd. and NE 19 St.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Corniel-Tapec, who was immediately transported to the hospital. Despite efforts, he remained in critical condition until his passing yesterday.

The East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team took charge of the investigation, identifying 21-year-old Luke Gentry as the suspect. Gentry was apprehended on Nov. 25 and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Subsequently, a grand jury indicted Gentry for Murder in the Second Degree.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.22%, Lowest Level Since September
2

Oregon Food Bank Criticized For Thanksgiving Day Tweet
3

New York Judge Lifts Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In Fraud Trial
4

Oregon State Police To Start Patrolling Portland Metro Area
5

US Applications For Jobless Claims Rise As Labor Market Begins To Show Some Signs Of Cooling