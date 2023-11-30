Gresham Stabbing Victim Dies, Suspect Arrested And Charged With Murder

Gresham, Ore. — Wednesday, the victim of a stabbing incident in Gresham, Justin Corniel-Tapec, 33, succumbed to his injuries at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The stabbing occurred on Nov. 22, prompting officers to respond to a 911 call reporting the incident just before 3:45 p.m. The location was NE Hogan Rd. and NE 19 St.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Corniel-Tapec, who was immediately transported to the hospital. Despite efforts, he remained in critical condition until his passing yesterday.

The East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team took charge of the investigation, identifying 21-year-old Luke Gentry as the suspect. Gentry was apprehended on Nov. 25 and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Subsequently, a grand jury indicted Gentry for Murder in the Second Degree.