      Weather Alert

Gresham Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

May 19, 2022 @ 8:06am

 We’ve been telling you about the trend of violence and shootings in the Portland metro area.  The latest case, happened in Gresham.

 Police say a male victim’s in a Portland trauma hospital fighting for his life.   They found him, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound last night at around 6:45, in the area of S.E. Yamhill Street near S.E. 190th Avenue.  Officers were responding to a call about gunshots when they discovered the victim. They describe his injuries as life threatening, but have not released his current condition. 

There are no arrests yet, but the East County Major Crimes Team is investigating.  

TAGS
East County Major Crimes Team Gresham Shooting
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Body Of Former Cornelius Mayor Ralph Brown Recovered
Kate Brown Tells Oregon To Get Ready To Have The State Burn Down Around You
Man Arrested In Brooklyn Subway Attack Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism Charges
Courtesy Carson City Sheriff
U.S. Marshals Capture Oregon Fugitive In Nevada
Connect With Us Listen To Us On