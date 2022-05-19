Gresham Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

We’ve been telling you about the trend of violence and shootings in the Portland metro area. The latest case, happened in Gresham.
Police say a male victim’s in a Portland trauma hospital fighting for his life. They found him, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound last night at around 6:45, in the area of S.E. Yamhill Street near S.E. 190th Avenue. Officers were responding to a call about gunshots when they discovered the victim. They describe his injuries as life threatening, but have not released his current condition.
There are no arrests yet, but the East County Major Crimes Team is investigating.