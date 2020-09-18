      Weather Alert

Gresham Police Shoot Man Who Allegedly Steals Car, Pulls Gun On Officers

Sep 18, 2020 @ 9:56am

GRESHAM, Ore. – Gresham Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 800 block of SE 187th.

Police say they quickly learned the car was stolen and followed the driver to the area of SE 181st and SE Ash.

When officers pulled the car over, the driver allegedly pulled a gun. That’s when at least one officer shot the suspect.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition isn’t known.

 

