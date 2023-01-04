KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Gresham Police Looking For Missing Woman

January 3, 2023 4:26PM PST
GRESHAM, Ore. – Gresham Police are looking for your help to find a woman believed to be missing.

22 year old Kristin Smith, who sometimes goes by the name Kristin Reedus, was last seen by her family on November 19th near Mall 205, but she hasn’t checked in with them since.

Kristin’s family is concerned because she was reportedly in an abusive relationship in the past, and may be prevented from contacting her family. If you think you see her, please call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719 or non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

 

 

