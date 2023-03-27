Gresham Police Investigate Killing Of Portland Man

Gresham, Ore. — A homicide investigation is underway in Gresham, Oregon, after officers responded to a 911 call reporting a subject down on the sidewalk and bleeding in the 500 block of SE 197th Ave at 7:23 a.m. on March 26th. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Portland resident Michael Lashone Hatcher, was found deceased when officers arrived at the scene along with Gresham Fire. An autopsy performed at the State Medical Examiner’s office revealed that Hatcher died of gun violence.

The Gresham Police Department and the East County Major Crimes Team (MCT) are actively investigating the incident, but no further details are available at this time. Preliminary information suggests that there is no danger to the public. However, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about what led to Hatcher’s death to call their tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.