Gresham Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near SE Orient Dr. And SE Anderson Rd

Gresham, OR – Gresham Police are actively investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on Thursday evening near SE Orient Dr. and SE Anderson Rd. The incident unfolded in response to a disturbance call received by officers shortly before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered one person who had sustained gunshot wounds. Immediate medical aid was administered, but unfortunately, the individual did not survive.

In collaboration with the East County Major Crimes Team, investigators from the Gresham Police Department are diligently working on the case. The investigative efforts involve interviewing witnesses, collecting pertinent evidence, and reviewing video footage related to the incident. Detectives have also reached out to individuals involved in the disturbance and shooting.

At this juncture, the deceased person’s identity is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

Gresham Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information. Those with relevant details are encouraged to call the tip line at 503-618-2719.