Gresham Police Get Tagg The Comfort Dog
GRESHAM, Ore—-Tagg the Comfort Dog has made his way into everyone’s heart at Gresham P.D. and it’s only been a week. The beautiful black Lab was given to the police department by Guide Dogs for the Blind. He’ll be cared for by Banfield Pet clinic down the street. Officers will be able to visit with Tagg on a regular basis. He’s expected to make the rounds after traumatic events to help officers decompress. He also will visit with crime victims especially those who are having a hard time talking after stressful incidents. Officer Ben Costigan Public Information Officer is Tagg’s handler he describes him as a sweet mellow companion.