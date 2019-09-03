Gresham Police Arrest Man For 1978 Killing In Alaska.
Photo: counteverymystery.blogspot.com
Gresham, Ore. — On Friday, August 30, 2019, Gresham Police arrested 62-year-old Donald McQuade for the murder of Shelley Connolly.
According to court documents, McQuade has been charged with first and second degree murder.
McQuade is accused of killing 16-year-old Shelley Connolly in 1978 in Anchorage Alaska. Her body was found next to train tracks south of McHough Creek on the Seward Highway on January 7, 1978. According to Anchorage Crime Stoppers, she had been sexually assaulted and beaten.