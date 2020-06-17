Gresham mayor resigns

Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis is resigning. On his Facebook page earlier today Mayor Bemis stated “For months, I’ve tried to balance the pressing daily needs of the City of Gresham with my business and my family.”
He also went on to recommend his replacement, since there will be an election in November. He says, ” For years, I have implored my friend, Travis Stovall, to run for City Council or consider running for Mayor. Travis has been intricately involved in the City of Gresham, serving on committees ranging from public safety, to affordable housing and community development.”
His resignation is effective Wednesday morning at 9am.
You can read his entire resignation letter on his Facebook page CLICK HERE