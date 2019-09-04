Gresham Man Makes His First Court Appearance Related To 41 Year Old Murder
PORTLAND, Ore.– 62 year old Donald McQuade made his first court appearance this morning. The man suffering from liver cancer was arrested by Gresham police after DNA suggests he murdered a 16 year old girl in Alaska back in 1978. Shelley Connelley had been beaten and rapped. McQuade is supposed to be extradited back to Alaska. He did not have an attorney this morning. One was appointed. his next court appearance in Multnomah county Court will be September 17th and 9AM.