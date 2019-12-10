Gresham High school Teacher Receives Big Award
GRESHAM , Ore.– Julie Rowell Gresham High School Teacher received the Milken Family Foundation award plus $25,000 as the only teacher of the year from Oregon. An outstanding Gresham-Barlow School District teacher is about to receive the surprise of a lifetime with an unrestricted $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Presented at an all-school assembly by Milken Family Foundation Senior Program Manager Greg Gallagher and Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill, the award will recognize the exceptional work of this educator as a model for the state and the nation. The Milken Educator Awards believe, “The future belongs to the educated.”The Milken Educator Awards, created by the Milken Family Foundation, have been honoring teachers across the nation for more over 30 years. The prestigious honor will be presented to up to 40 educators this season.