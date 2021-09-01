Gresham High School Forfeits Friday’s Football Game Due To COVID Exposure

GRESHAM, Ore. – Gresham High School has forfeited Friday’s football game against Clackamas High School due to a COVID-19 exposure.
According to District Spokeswoman Athena Vadnais, the team last practiced last week and will be back on the field on Wednesday, “Because full-team practices are not starting back up until Wednesday, and the first game is Friday, the coaching staff believed this did not allow the team enough time to be ready for the game.”
The game is considered a forfeit because it’s a league game.
Brad Garrett with the Oregon School Activities Association says he expects more of the same in the coming weeks, “We’re gonna have issues. We’ve already had teams cancel due to COVID in all activities. And I foresee that moving forward.”
But, he says he remains optimistic, “We’re going to make every attempt to make sure that everyone plays the maximum they can play. There’s no guarantees on that.”