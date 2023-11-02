Gresham City Councilor Looks To Move Up In Politics.

Gresham City Councilor Eddy Morales declared his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District on Wednesday. This announcement follows U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer’s decision on Monday not to seek reelection in 2024 after serving the district for almost thirty years.

Expressing his intent on X (formerly known as Twitter), Morales stated, “I’m thrilled to share the news — today I filed to run for Congress in Oregon’s incredible 3rd District, to build on Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s legacy and bring fresh progressive energy and vision to this community that I love.”

Morales has held a position on the Gresham City Council since 2019 and serves as the treasurer for the Democratic Party of Oregon. He is the proprietor of Morales Public Relations, a public relations firm, and participates actively in various organizations, including East County Rising (which he founded), the Community Catalyst Action Fund, and the Oregon Coalition for Common Sense. He had previously run for Gresham mayor in 2020, narrowly losing to Travis Stovall.

The councilor’s announcement makes him the second Democrat to enter the race. Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal had declared her candidacy on the same day as Morales, resigning from the County Commissioners’ Board to pursue the congressional seat.

Another potential candidate, Oregon state Rep. Travis E. Nelson, has expressed interest in running for Blumenauer’s seat, adding to the Democratic lineup for the upcoming election.