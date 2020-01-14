Gresham 11 year old Laid To Rest Street Changes May Come
GRESHAM, Ore.– 11 year old Luis Medina was buried today. His service was held at St. Ann’s Catholic church in Gresham. Medina was hit and killed in the crosswalk on Hogan Road at 5th place last week as he walked to school. The Dexter McCarty Middle School student was thought of fondly by his classmates and teachers. The city of Gresham is looking at a plan that might extend the school zone all the way over to Hogan Road. It’s also considering sidewalk improvements
Parents tell FM News 101 speed has been an issue by the school for along time. Many Parents walk their children or drive them because they want to keep a watchful on them concerned for their safety.