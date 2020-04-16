      Breaking News
Greenbrier Halts Production at Gunderson Manufacturing Facility

Apr 16, 2020 @ 7:18am
Courtesy: Greenbrier

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Greenbrier Companies’ has suspended production at its Gunderson railcar manufacturing facility in Portland due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Approximately 200 employees including production workers and office staff are losing their jobs.  They are being provided with severance packages and government benefits.

Greenbrier says the move is because there’s just not the same demand now that there once was.

“It is difficult to part with Greenbrier Gunderson workers who have served us for many years and persevered though this and other national emergencies,” said Greenbrier CEO Bill Furman.

Earlier this year, 125 employees at Gunderson were furloughed.

TAGS
economy Greenbrier Gunderson jobs railcar
