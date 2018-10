We thought we’d keep our food theme alive. Yesterday, it was the great Candy Corn debate. Today, it’s the Green Bean Casserole debate.

The inventor of the Green Bean Casserole has died at the age of 92. Her creation has been a staple for so many Thanksgiving tables over the years. No disrespect for her great creation, but not everyone is a fan . So, we thought we’d ask. Do you like Green Bean Casserole or not?

https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/24/us/dorcas-reilly-green-bean-casserole-trnd/index.html