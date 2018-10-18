Great Shake Out Today!

PORTLAND, Ore – You’ve likely heard about it or read about it but TODAY is the Great Oregon ShakeOut Day. A huge earthquake drill in case we get hit…or when we get hit….with the big one.

In partnership with the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management and Rigler Elementary School in Portland, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is inviting media to observe Rigler students drop, cover, and hold on during the nation’s largest earthquake drill, “The Great ShakeOut” scheduled Thursday, Oct. 18 at 10:18 a.m.As of today, nearly 560,000 are registered in Oregon for the Great Oregon ShakeOut! OEM would also like to encourage the public and media outside Portland to participate on ShakeOut day! If you have questions about how to observe or participate in your area please contact public.info@state.or.us.

“Earthquakes are one of the natural hazards we face in Oregon and “The Great ShakeOut is a safe and fun way to practice what to do when seismic activity occurs,” says Althea Rizzo, geologic hazards awareness program coordinator at Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management.This year’s Great ShakeOut is happening as the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) along with a coalition of state and university partners are developing and testing the ShakeAlert, an earthquake early warning (EEW) system that detects significant earthquakes so quickly that alerts can reach many people before shaking occurs.”ShakeAlert is a critical investment in reducing risk for our nation’s future,” said USGS Director, Jim Reilly. “Our country’s first public earthquake early warning system will allow citizens, institutions, and managers of essential infrastructure to take timely actions that will save lives and property.”

Learn more about ShakeAlert by visiting the USGS website that offers ShakeAlert science, multimedia, news and more.