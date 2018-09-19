Great Blazer Mystery Revealed

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers today announced a new partnership with Performance Health, whose Biofreeze brand logo will be featured on the jersey.

It’s the answer to a question fans have been asking all week: “Why are there blocks of ice around town?” In front of hundreds of fans, the Blazer Dancers, and team executives, the ice was chipped away to unveil the new partnership.

The full press release from the team is below:

TRAIL BLAZERS, PERFORMANCE HEALTH ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP INCLUDING BIOFREEZE JERSEY PATCH

Deal Begins with 2018-19 Season; Will Include Local Community Initiatives

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 19, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Performance Health which includes the team’s first-ever jersey patch, a growing trend with world-class corporations and the NBA. Beginning with the upcoming 2018-19 season, Performance Health’s Biofreeze brand logo will find a new home on all editions of the Trail Blazers game jerseys and other equipment. The jersey patch is part of a comprehensive partnership program designed to strengthen the team’s performance on the court and positively impact the Portland community.

Performance Health is a global leader in rehab, recovery and sports performance. Its Biofreeze brand is the #1 clinically recommended external pain relief product. For over 25 years, Biofreeze has been trusted by leading clinical professionals and athletes to provide fast-acting and powerful pain relief for sore muscles, back aches and sore joints. Biofreeze is widely used in athletic training rooms around the country and the Trail Blazers are no exception.

The Trail Blazers, Performance Health and Biofreeze share a dedication to promoting active and healthy lifestyles in the Pacific Northwest. For decades, Biofreeze has helped members of the Portland community overcome obstacles and strive for what’s next. This partnership weaves together two organizations committed to winning on the court and in the community.

“We’ve found the perfect partner in Performance Health and we look forward to having them be a part of Rip City for many years to come,” said Trail Blazers President & CEO Chris McGowan. “Performance Health and Biofreeze share our same commitment to both growing and sustaining healthy, active communities in Oregon, Southwest Washington and the Pacific Northwest region.”

Performance Health is dedicated to helping people perform better and live at their best through its products and services. As a part of this partnership, it is investing in key community initiatives around sports performance, wellness and injury recovery to support the large active population throughout the region.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with a great organization like the Trail Blazers,” said Jeff George, Chief Executive Officer of Performance Health. “Our shared vision and approach to helping people achieve their health and wellness and sports performance goals will make this a terrific partnership between our two organizations.”

When the Trail Blazers open training camp on September 25, the Biofreeze logo will be prominently visible on practice gear, and on media interview backdrops. Throughout the season, the Biofreeze patch will appear on the front, left side of the game jersey. Three color treatments of the patch have been created, with the specific color used determined by which Nike-produced NBA jersey is worn by the Trail Blazers during that game – Icon, Association, Statement or City editions. In 2019, the Biofreeze logo will also appear on the Trail Blazers jerseys during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

“Biofreeze’s mission is to help people overcome pain and perform at their personal best – everyone from Damian Lillard to the everyday active person in Portland,” said Michael McGoohan, Chief Marketing Officer of Performance Health. “This partnership is an excellent fit for Biofreeze and we are excited to support the Trail Blazers and Rip City for many years to come.”

The Portland Trail Blazers and Performance Health collaborated with Oak View Group’s (OVG) Global Partnerships Team during the search process.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team’s rich heritage includes 34 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, the Moda Center, earned LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 after becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit www.trailblazers.com.

ABOUT BIOFREEZE

Biofreeze is the #1 clinically recommended pain relief product. For over 25 years, Biofreeze has been trusted by athletes, leading chiropractors, physical therapists, athletic trainers and other clinicians to provide cold therapy pain relief for sore muscles, back aches and sore joints. Biofreeze uses soothing menthol to “cool the pain” and provide long-lasting pain relief to you get back to your best fast. Biofreeze can be found in the offices of leading clinicians and professional locker rooms and now is available over the counter at retail stores nationally. Since expanding sales to retail stores in 2016, Biofreeze has been one of the fastest growing consumer brands and has been recognized nationally with numerous awards celebrating its breakthrough launch.

ABOUT PERFORMANCE HEALTH

Performance Health, the parent company of Biofreeze, is a global leader in rehab, recovery and sports performance. The company’s products are sold to leading healthcare facilities and practitioners such as physical therapists, athletic trainers, rehab specialists, and chiropractors, as well as direct to consumers. Its market-leading brands, which are sold in over 100 countries, include Biofreeze®, TheraBand®, TheraPearl®, Cramer®, Sammons Preston®, and Rolyan®. Performance Health is headquartered in the greater Chicago, Illinois area, with significant operations both in the US and internationally.

Visit us at: Biofreeze.com or PerformanceHealth.com.