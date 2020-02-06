Gray Whale License Plate Funds $300K In Research
NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) – Sales of Oregon’s new gray whale license plate have raised about $300,000 for Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, which uses the funds to study the massive mammals that migrate to the U.S. West coast from Mexico each summer.
The license plate shows the image of a gray whale mother and her calf.
It went on sale in February 2019.
The plates cost $40 to order or renew, with approximately $35 of each sale going to the institute in Newport, Oregon.
Most gray whales migrate from breeding grounds in Mexico to feeding grounds in northern Canada and Alaska but a smaller number spend the summer feeding off Oregon, northern California, Washington and southern Canada.