Grants Pass Mother Charged With Manslaughter In Son’s Death
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – A 21-year-old Grants Pass woman has been charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son died in a car crash on Tuesday.
KTVL-TV reports the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says investigating officers determined Amanda McFarland was under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened.
The sheriff’s office says the car McFarland was driving left the paved roadway and spun into the opposite lane where it collided with another car. McFarland’s son was in the rear passenger seat.
The sheriff’s office says he died at a hospital.
It wasn’t known if McFarland has a lawyer.