Grants Pass Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Father-In-Law
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – A Grants Pass area man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his father-in-law and extensively injuring his wife and stepdaughter.
The Mail Tribune reports 58-year-old David Hodges was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Hodges fatally shot and stabbed 64-year-old Richard Rudolph on Sept. 20, 2019, according to Senior Deputy Prosecutor Alyssa Claseman.
Hodges also pleaded guilty to two attempted murder charges for hurting his then-wife and 16-year-old stepdaughter.
Claseman said both will be dealing with physical and emotional scars for the rest of their lives.