      Weather Alert

Grants Pass Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Father-In-Law

Apr 28, 2021 @ 2:53pm

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – A Grants Pass area man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his father-in-law and extensively injuring his wife and stepdaughter.

The Mail Tribune reports 58-year-old David Hodges was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Hodges fatally shot and stabbed 64-year-old Richard Rudolph on Sept. 20, 2019, according to Senior Deputy Prosecutor Alyssa Claseman.

Hodges also pleaded guilty to two attempted murder charges for hurting his then-wife and 16-year-old stepdaughter.

Claseman said both will be dealing with physical and emotional scars for the rest of their lives.

TAGS
grants pass murder Sentence
Popular Posts
Washington County Moved To High Risk For COVID-19
COVID-19 Surging In Clark County
Oregon Legislature May Roll Two Gun Bills Into One
Man Accused Of Cold Case Killing Sent To Washington State Psychiatric Hospital
House Votes To Make Washington D.C. 51st State, Bill Heads To Senate