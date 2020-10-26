      Weather Alert

Medford Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Home Depot Employee

Oct 26, 2020 @ 3:59pm

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man was arrested after a gun was pointed at a Home Depot employee in Grants Pass.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says on Friday, dispatchers were called about a man who was pointing a pistol at an employee at the store.

Authorities say the man also hit the employee with the gun before he fled in a vehicle. Officers found the vehicle a short distance away and arrested 28-year-old Parker Lever of Medford.

Police said Lever was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of attempted assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

It wasn’t immediately known if Lever has a lawyer to comment on his case.

TAGS
grants pass gun Home Depot
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro