Medford Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Home Depot Employee
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man was arrested after a gun was pointed at a Home Depot employee in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says on Friday, dispatchers were called about a man who was pointing a pistol at an employee at the store.
Authorities say the man also hit the employee with the gun before he fled in a vehicle. Officers found the vehicle a short distance away and arrested 28-year-old Parker Lever of Medford.
Police said Lever was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of attempted assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
It wasn’t immediately known if Lever has a lawyer to comment on his case.