Every day, the Grant High School Campus in Northeast Portland is looking a little different. That’s because there are more than 200 men and women with hard hats and bright vests busy making improvements that will bring this building up to date. It is the 3rd PPS high school to be being modernized as part of a $482-Million School Building Improvement Bond that passed in 2012. KXLs Rebecca Marshall took a tour and talked to the woman overseeing the project.

Check out the drone video of the campus.