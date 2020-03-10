      Weather Alert

Grant County, Washington Pair To Pay Campaign Finance Fines

Mar 10, 2020 @ 12:21pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A businessman and a lawyer in Grant County have agreed to pay $250,000 in fines and legal expenses after a judge found that they committed campaign finance violations.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder ruled in January that Moses Lake businessman Ken Greene and attorney Jerry Moberg unlawfully concealed that they were responsible for political fliers mailed to voters during the 2014 campaign for Grant County prosecutor.

Moberg’s attorney called the settlement amount “grossly excessive” but said her client wanted to put the case behind him because his co-defendant is dying from lung cancer.

TAGS
campaign finance Fines
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro