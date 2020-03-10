Grant County, Washington Pair To Pay Campaign Finance Fines
SEATTLE (AP) – A businessman and a lawyer in Grant County have agreed to pay $250,000 in fines and legal expenses after a judge found that they committed campaign finance violations.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder ruled in January that Moses Lake businessman Ken Greene and attorney Jerry Moberg unlawfully concealed that they were responsible for political fliers mailed to voters during the 2014 campaign for Grant County prosecutor.
Moberg’s attorney called the settlement amount “grossly excessive” but said her client wanted to put the case behind him because his co-defendant is dying from lung cancer.