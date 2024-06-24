Grandmother Confronts Alleged Killer in Court

PORTLAND, Ore. — Omar Osman pleaded not guilty to the charges of shooting two Portland High School students and a 20 year old man as the three rode in a car in North Portland. A grandmother of one victim asked him, “Why?”

Althea Sales is mourning her grandson, Patrick Johnson, Jr. “There’s no reason. My focus just cries out. And I need the people who did this to understand that our hearts are broken. Our families are broken.”

She was confronting the 18 year old Osman in court as he faced 27 charges, including 6 counts of first degree murder, 4 second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering 6 other people, and animal abuse for allegedly killing a bird in front of a child.”

A ring doorbell camera captured the shootings.

Police believe at least two other suspects are still at large and involved in the killings in North Portland. “I don’t know if there’s justice for the other two people that are out there,” said Sales. “We do not need this black on black crime and violence. We don’t need it. It’s telling the world negative things.”

Osmond faced the charges Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.