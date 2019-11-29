      Weather Alert

Grandfather’s Ashes Missing After Car Break In

Nov 29, 2019 @ 6:38am

West Slope, Or. – A West Slope man is heartbroken after someone broke into his SUV and stole some items, including a container that held his grandfather’s ashes. He called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning to report the break in took place sometime overnight.  The Ford Explorer was parked in the 10300 block of SW Hollyridge Lane.The sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with  video footage or information about the break in is asked to get in touch with a deputy  by calling 503-629-0111.

