Grand Jury Rules PSU Officers Were Justified in Deadly Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A grand jury in Oregon has found that two campus security officers at Portland State University were acting in self-defense when they fatally shot a black man outside a bar.

Multnomah County prosecutors said Thursday that the grand jury found PSU officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie should not face criminal charges.

Jason Washington, a 45-year-old Navy veteran, was killed in the June 29 incident in downtown Portland.

A witness who captured on video the moments leading up to the shooting says Washington was trying to break up a fight when a gun fell out of his pocket.

He was shot seconds later after someone shouted, “Gun!”

Washington had a valid license to carry a concealed weapon.

The shooting renewed protests over the university’s 2015 decision to arm its police.

In response to today’s decision, Washington’s wife and attorney made statements:

Statement of Michelle Washington (widow of Jason Washington):

“Although my family and I are disappointed the PSU officers will not face criminal charges, we appreciate the hard work of those serving on the grand jury. I will be looking to my attorney, Christopher Larsen, to guide us through the next steps in this process. We want those responsible for the death of my husband to be held accountable. We will always remember and love Jason and know he was needlessly killed while attempting to keep the peace.”

Statement of Christopher Larsen, Portland attorney

“I respect the decision of the grand jury. I, along with our team of lawyers and experts, will now have an opportunity to review all the evidence that has been obtained and developed by law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office. We intend to vigorously pursue legal action against those who are responsible for this tragic death.”

Here is the response from Portland State University’s President:

