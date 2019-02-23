Grand Jury: No Criminal Wrongdoing in OIS

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting by a Portland police officer of a 36-year-old legally blind man who had schizophrenia.

The District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday that the grand jury found officer Consider Vosu’s shooting of Andre Gladen on Jan. 6 was a lawful act of self-defense or defense of another person.

Police say an officer responded that day to a report of an “unwanted person” sleeping outside Desmond Pescaia’s house. Police have said Gladen wouldn’t leave the property and the officer requested backup, then reported “shots fired.”

Pescaia told the Oregonian/OregonLive that Vosu used a Taser on Gladen after Gladen ran inside. The man fell to the ground then got up, Pescaia said, and after Vosu opened fire, Pescaia said he saw a knife fall from Gladen’s hand.