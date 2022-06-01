      Weather Alert

Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted On Terror, Hate Charge

Jun 1, 2022 @ 1:30pm
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14 fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – A grand jury has charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court.

Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.

 

