Grand Jury: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputies Justified In Officer-Involved-Shooting
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) – A grand jury has concluded that three Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were justified in their use of deadly force on a man in response to an April 11 call in the Milwaukie area.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the shooting happened at the home of Lori and Tim Barker after she called 911 to report that her husband had been drinking and was acting irrationally.
According to the sheriff’s office, Barker said her husband was armed and that she was unable to safely leave the house.
The sheriff’s office says deputies Nate Ariel, Tanner Davis and Janson Bento found Timothy Barker with a shotgun before they fired a total of 10 rounds at Barker.
He died at the scene.